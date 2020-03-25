Emogene Hogan, 91, died March 22, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Austin, Indiana on Jan. 4, 1929 to Elmer J. Huckleberry and Hazel F. (Hall) Huckleberry.
Due to COVID-19, visitation and burial will remain private.
Please utilize the Keplinger Funeral Home website, www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our facebook page to express condolences to the family. If you’d like to send a sympathy card or flowers please send them directly to the Family of Emogene Hogan, 200 Fairlane Drive, Hartford City, IN 47348.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.