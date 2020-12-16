Emma Sarah Clayton, 73, went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. Emma was born to Fred Lee and Hattie M. Lockett on January 6, 1947 in Schlater, Mississippi. Emma moved to Indiana in 1969.
Emma worked at Foster Forbes, Dana, O. I. C. and RCA. Emma was a member of Greater Second Baptist served as an usher, member of the choir, women ministry, women choir and Sunday school treasurer. Emma attended Northeastern Association and was a special secretary to the late Pastor Dr. J. D. Williams. Emma loved to play Bingo and always told her nieces & nephews “Sat down, sat down, sat down” while babysitting.
