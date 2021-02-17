Emma “Penny” Cummins passed away on Feb. 17, 2021 at her home in Huntington, IN.
Penny was born April 19, 1941 in Richmond to William and Doris Mann. She married Robert L. Cummins on Sept. 16, 1978 in Markle, IN. Penny was the owner and creator of “Mom and Pop’s Ceramics” for almost twenty years. She was very proud of her work. She loved and adored her big family and her 3 cats, her “Baby Girls”.
