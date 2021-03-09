Emma Irene Circle, 92, Marion, passed away at 1:40 pm on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, November 28, 1928, to Clayton and Nina (Reck) Parson. On December 15, 1946, she married Charles E. Circle. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1981.
Emma graduated from Marion High School and worked as an LPN at Marion General hospital and then later at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System. She was a member of First Christian Church - Marion. The matriarch of 5 generations, she loved gardening, genealogy, her beloved pets, fishing, gathering together with her whole family, and her trips with her best friend. She hosted Thanksgiving every year for over 50 years. Emma saw the good in everyone and in every situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.