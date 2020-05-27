Emma G. Swarts, 63, Sweetser, passed away in her home at 6:32 pm on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, October 25, 1956, to Paul and Mary (McKinney) Gallaway.
Emma was a production worker for many years. She loved taking care of her grandchildren, and she enjoyed painting, crafts, and gardening.
Survivors include her son, Thomas "TJ" P. (Marissa) Swarts of AZ; daughter, Amber (Jeff) Rickey of Indianapolis; granddaughter, Emma Swarts; three grandsons, Tre Swarts, Isaac Rickey, and Cohen Rickey; sister, Paula K. (Gary) Holleman; three brothers, Dennis (Jann) Gallaway of LaFontaine, Bob (Charlene) Gallaway of LaFontaine, and Richard Nelson of Syracuse; and lifetime companion, Lee Pace of Sweetser.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her grandparents.
At Emma's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
