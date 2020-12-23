Elyse Ann Johnson, 69, Marion, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1951, to Joe L. and Lelia K. Johnson.
Elyse leaves behind to cherish her loving memories her two children, Lateef Johnson and Lelia (Austin) Chisolm; mother, Lelia K. Johnson; siblings, Joe A. (Lovilee) Johnson, Jackie Jones, Van Johnson, Teresa Johnson-Cox, and Gregory (Carlotta) Johnson; grandchildren, Harmony, Elliana, Amya, and Charity; a host of nieces, nephews, great-niece and great-nephews; one great-great-niece and great-great-nephew; and several friends.
