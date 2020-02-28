Elvanetta Dozier, 70, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 12:28 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday, August 28, 1949, to John and Julia (Sims) Hacker. On September 16, 1967, she married her loving husband, Donnie Dozier, and he survives.
Elvanetta graduated from Hamilton Taft High School and was a self-employed housekeeper throughout her life. She was always a very hard worker. She was known as a very social person who never met a stranger. She genuinely loved people and was passionate about helping the less fortunate. Therefore, she went above and beyond with anything she did for others.
She loved eating out at La Charreada, going to movies, listening to music, riding her bike, shopping, and watching television such as American Idol. She also enjoyed spending days out at Elk’s Country Club. Elvanetta was a member of Sunnycrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Donnie; son, Scott (Kristine Hanni) Dozier of Indianapolis; daughter, Tiffany Dozier of Marion; grandsons, Griffin, Bixler, Rory, and Leo Dozier; and in-laws, Jim (Thelma) Chasteen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank Hacker, Jr., and Ronnie Hacker; as well as her sister, Lois Sasser.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2655 Princeton Rd., Fairfield Township, OH 45011.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Elvanetta’s life will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
