Elva Doris Fuller, 94, passed away at 7:02 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021.

She was born in Fort Wayne on May 12, 1926 to Russell Hoffman and Helen C. (Ramsey) Hoffman. Elva was raised by her mother Helen and her step-father, Ollie Dubois.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.