Elson E. Carmien, 87, of Huntington, IN, was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 648 N. LaFontaine Street, Huntington, IN 46750. Please follow the CDC guidelines and the state mandate for social distancing and wearing a mask.
A private burial will be at Gardens of Memory, Marion, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Home Health & Hospice at Parkview Huntington Hospital in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home.
