Elsie Mae Green, 81, of Van Buren, IN and of Sarasota, FL, passed away around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at her home in Sarasota, FL. She was born on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1939, in Grant County, IN to Ray and Pauline Cunningham. She married Larry E. Green on Friday, August 8, 1958; together the two have celebrated 62 years of marriage. Elsie previously worked at Traid Utrad in Huntington and Eastbrook Community Schools in Grant County. She was a member of Farrville Community Church in rural Van Buren, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA). She enjoyed many motorcycle trips and CMA rides with Larry over the years. Elsie enjoyed spending time with family and friends; she wintered in Sarasota with her husband for many years.
Loving survivors include: Husband - Larry E. Green, Sarasota, FL, Son - Ed (Patti) Green, Livonia, MI, Son - Mark (Sharon) Green, Huntington, IN, Grandchildren - Eric (Kristi) Green, Livonia, MI, Laura (Steve Minter) Green, Knoxville, TN, Andrew (Chelsea) Rhodes, Adamsville, AL, Zachary (Mandy Gearhart) Green, Huntington, IN, Alex (Ryan) Beeching, Andrews, IN, Samantha (Branden) Holder, Noblesville, IN, 7 Great Granddaughters, 2 Aunts, 1 Uncle and many Cousins.
