Eloise Godwin, 73, passed away in her Marion home on September 10, 2020. She was born in Summitville to the late Wilfred and Donnabelle (Arnold) Allen.
After graduating from high school Eloise continued her education at Ball State University and later worked for Bell Fibre Corporation. She married Charles Godwin on August 14, 1971 and recently celebrated their 49th anniversary. Mr. Godwin survives. Eloise was a devoted wife and mother and loved nothing more than taking care of her family. She was a long time member of Psi Iota Xi Gamma Tau Chapter where she actively served and made life long friendships that are deeply cherished. In her free time Eloise enjoyed tending to her flowers in the summer, being outside swimming, shopping for jewelry and road trips with Chuck. Sunday visits were truly special times spent playing Uno with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Eloise is also survived by her children, Rhett Godwin, Marion; Tara (Brian) Lemieux, Fishers; siblings, John (Lisa) Allen, Indianapolis; Emily Allen and Elaine Bowers, both of Anderson; two grandchildren, Ava Lemieux and Asher Lemieux.
Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana. The funeral will begin at 1pm with Dr. Thomas Mansbarger officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilert duncan.com
