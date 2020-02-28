Eloise C Frushour, 88, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020.
She was born in Fairmount, Indiana on April 25, 1931, the daughter of the late John and Carrie Plasterer. She worked as a school teacher for many years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Addis Frushour; children, Cara (Mike) Thompson, Laurel Frushour, Michael (Barb) Frushour, Sam (Krenda) Frushour, David Frushour; 8 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild; brother, Keith (Sue) Plasterer; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Quentin (Barb) Plasterer.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplecrest Road Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church with calling one hour prior.
Burial will take place in Matthews Cemetery, Matthews, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.