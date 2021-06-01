Elmer was born on a farm in Wells County in August, where he grew up farming with his mom, dad, sister, and brothers. He graduated from Chester High School in 1948, where he played varsity baseball and basketball. In April of 1952, he married Mary Lou Prough, and she preceded him in death on May 2, 2017. They were married 65 years. Duty called, so in July of 1952, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. When he served his time in the Army, he was hired by GM Fisher Body of Marion, where he worked skilled trades, then salary for 39.9 years, retiring in 1996. He then worked part time as a film builder for the movie theaters. Dad also was a big Cubs fan and Gas City dirt track.
Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and a great-grandson.
