Elmer L. Miller, 78, of rural Berne, IN, passed away Monday night, July 5th, 2021, at Lima Hospital. He was married to Laura (Hilty) Miller, Nov. 4th, 1965, she survives. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Funeral services will be held at the Elmer Miller residence, Friday July 9th at 9 AM. Visitation is Wednesday July 7th, 2-8 PM and Thursday July 8th 9-8 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.