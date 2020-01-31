Ellen L. Cranor, 87, passed away at Century Villa Health Care, Greentown, on Jan. 29, 2020. She was born May 28, 1932 in Amboy, Indiana, to the late Eldon and Martha (Ramsey) Douglass.
Ellen graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1950. She worked at the Delco, Howard County News and Shearer Printing. She married Donald Ray Cranor on Nov. 19, 1950. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2016.
She was an accomplished artist and quilter. She nutured a love of music and art to her children and grandchildren.
Her pride was her family, who always had priority in her life. She and her family cherished the weeks spent at Lake Webster with close friends. Ellen and Don traveled all over the country after their retirement, visiting numerous National Parks and other attractions with their camper. They spent winters in Florida enjoying fellowship and playing Euchre with friends from Grandma’s Grove. She was an active member of Converse Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children; Barbara (Leo) Melle, Jeff (Kathy) Cranor and Paula Arnold. Eight grandchildren: Shane (Jessica) Miller, Anne (Brent) Green, Emily (Jeff) Dever, John Cranor, Maria (Scott) Peterson, Heidi (Hanan) Pruitt, Chris and Derek Arnold. Nine great-grandchildren: Korbin, Kamp and Kreed Miller, Riley, Ali, Declan Green, Sonora Dever, Connor and Katie Peterson.
Visiting will be Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash St, Converse. A memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. with John Clark officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the The Ark, 3522N – 1000W-27 Converse, IN 46919.
Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Homes, Larrison-Martin Chapel handled the arrangements.
