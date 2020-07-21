(Ellen) Jane Tyner, age 94, was born on a farm outside Warren, Indiana on March 9, 1926, the daughter of Dillon and Mary Gard. A graduate of Warren High School, she lived the rest of her life in Marion, Indiana. Following high school, she attended Ball State University for two years before meeting the love of her life, Charles Robert (Bob) Tyner.
On August 9, 1948, Jane married Bob, her husband of sixty-one years who preceded her in death. After working at the Marion General Tire Plant and RCA for several years, she returned to finish her college education at Marion College graduating the same year (1970) her son, Stan, graduated from high school, with a BS degree in Elementary Education. For 25 years she was employed by Marion Community Schools teaching five years at Franklin Elementary School followed by 20 years at Kendall Elementary School. She spent many hours each year preparing and developing new materials for her classroom. The family marveled at her love for teaching and memories of the classroom up until the end of her life. After retirement, she loved hearing about the successes of her former students and seeing them around town.
Jane travelled to all fifty states with her husband, Bob. Many of their trips were road trips with her sister, Joan Breedlove and her husband, Phillip. The family loved listening to their stories when they returned home after each trip. Bob and Jane also visited numerous countries throughout the world after retirement. For fourteen years, the Tyner’s lived six months out of the year in McAllen, Texas, volunteering with World Gospel Mission at Taylor Christian School. She was a current member of Hanfield Methodist Church.
Above all, Jane was very proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren looking forward to each phone call and visit. She made sure all of her friends, at the retirement community, met her family when they visited. At age 85, she travelled to La Paz, Bolivia with Christin and Jody, her grandchildren, to visit Stan and Cindy who were working at Highlands International School and to top off her adventures, she went sky diving with her son, Stan, at age 92.
Jane is survived by her children, Stan and wife Cynthia (Cindy), of Marion, Robin, and wife Kathryn of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Christin Tyner Dockum and husband, Kent, Edmond, Oklahoma, Jody Tyner and wife, Jenny, Wabash, Heather Tyner Dongell and husband, Jordan, Wilmore, Kentucky; Heidi Tyner Krohn and husband, Kris, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; great grandchildren, William, Joshua, and Whitley Dockum, Edmond, Oklahoma, and Kasen and Keegan Tyner, Wabash, and special great niece, Kara Horner, Lexington, Kentucky.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caretakers at Colonial Oaks Retirement Community who loved and supported our mother for almost ten years after the death of her husband and the staff of York Place who loved our mother through the last year of her life.
A private celebration of life for Jane will be held on August 2 outside at the home of her son and daughter in law, Stan and Cindy Tyner. Burial will be at a later date at the VA Marion National Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Northern Indiana Funeral Care Fort Wayne, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Taylor Christian School through World Gospel Mission, 3783 E. State Road 18, Marion, Indiana 46952, wgm.org.
