Ellawione L. "Winnie" Miller, 88, of Jonesboro, passed away at 1:00 am on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at University Nursing Center in Upland. She was born in Marion on February 3, 1932, to Tracy and Edith (Coffelt) Wampner. She married Clifford A. Miller, and he preceded her in death on April 18, 1991.
Winnie attended Van Buren High School and worked at Foster Forbes in Marion. She previously worked at Palmers Meat Market and as an in-home health care aide. She was very involved in the Jonesboro Historical Society. Winnie enjoyed making candy and canning vegetables. She will be remembered as a good hearted and hard-working lady. Winnie loved playing with kids, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Vickie (late Harry) Shinholt of Gas City; son, Martin (Brenda) Haughey of Jonesboro; granddaughters, Christie L. (James) Hansel, Angel D. (David) Turner, Malaina (Brock) Smith and Nikita (Kyle) Tays; grandsons, Jason L. (Bridget) Shinholt, Jacob (Megan) Haughey and Matthew Haughey; brother, Delbert (Betty) Wampner; sisters, Shirley (late Bruce) Lyons, Lois (Tom) Kilgore, Virginia (Ronald) Estes; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
Winnie was preceded in death by her father, Tracy Wampner; mother, Edith C. Wampner; husband, Clifford A. Miller; brothers, Herman Craig, Willis Wampner, Elwood Wampner and Harvey Wampner; sisters, Aretta Powell, Bertha Booth and Betty Turner; plus 1 great-great-granddaughter.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Winnie's life will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be officiating with burial following at Estates of Serenity.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County Tower Suites 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN, 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.