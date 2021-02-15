Ella Patricia “Pat” Furnish, 88, of Warren, IN, passed away at 8:55 P.M. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Heritage Pointe in Warren. Pat was born on March 4, 1932 in Grant County, IN, the 6th of 16 children to Wilbur L. & Marie (Fey) Stanley. She was a graduate of Jefferson Twp. High School and furthered her education, graduating from Beauty School becoming a licensed Beautician. Pat married Bud J. Furnish on Nov. 1, 1953 in Huntington County; he passed away on April 1, 1991. Pat worked as a Beautician at Heritage Pointe for many years. She was a longtime member of the Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene in Warren. She was an avid IU basketball and Chicago Cubs fan. Pat enjoyed the special time she spent with her sisters going to rummage sales and on annual overnight trips. She enjoyed various church activities, shopping and especially being a part of her grandchildren’s activities.
She will be sadly missed by her son Rick (Elaine) Furnish, Warren, IN; son Dick (Joni) Furnish, Huntington, IN; daughter Sherry (Perry) Jaynes, Danville, IL; daughter Kathy (Noel) Ralston, Warren, IN; son Randy (Deb) Furnish, Warren, IN; 11 grandchildren: Chris (Diana) Furnish, Powder Springs, GA; Melissa (Dustin) Bailey, Cumming, GA; Amber (Brad) Locke, Green Bay, WI; Kara (Matt) Sweetman, Indianapolis, IN; Shanna (Dustin) Fortney, Warren, IN; Cameron Ralston, Warren, IN; Brent (Megan) Furnish, Taylors, South Carolina; Derek (Jenny) Furnish, Warren, IN; Adam Jaynes, Louisville, KY; Setara (Kyle) Felton, Huntington, IN; Lauren (Scott) Korfhage, Shepherdsville, KY; honorary grandchild Morgan Light, Fairfield, IA; 16 great grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, brothers Kenneth R. Stanley, Indianapolis, IN; Wayne L. (Carol) Stanley, Marion, IN; Howard J. (Connie) Stanley, Indianapolis, IN; sisters Janet (Dave) Daughterty, Mona (Jim) Pinkerton, Catherine “Kate” King, Mary Shaw, and Fey Rita (Glenn) Benefiel, all of Warren, IN; sister-in-law Shirley Stanley, Huntington, IN; and several nieces and nephews.
