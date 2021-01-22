Elizabeth P. Royse, 89, Jonesboro, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. She was born in Fleming County, Kentucky, on August 18, 1931, to Lee and Josie (Hunt) Vice. On December 29, 1956, she married James Royse.
Elizabeth loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed golf cart rides. Everyone loved Elizabeth as she was known as "Mamaw" to many. She thought the world of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active mother figure to her great-grandson, Trenton. She was a very strong woman who fought many challenges in life until the very end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.