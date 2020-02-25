Elizabeth M. Douglass, age 58 of Cloverdale passed away Feb. 17, 2020.
She was born Nov. 5, 1961 to Paul and Christanna (Hileman) Nose.
Elizabeth married Mark Douglass Aug. 2,1980 and he survives.
She is also survived by her mother Christanna Nose; children Nicole Douglass, Shelley Robbins and her husband James and Ian Douglass; grandchildren Logan Hamm, Gabby Robbins and Gibson Robbins.
She is preceded in death by her father Paul Nose and brother Bryon Nose.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at the Abundant Life Baptist Church, 822 U.S. 40 Cloverdale.
Condolonces may be made at www.whitakerfuneral home.net.
