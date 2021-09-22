Elizabeth M. "Betty" Vasbinder, 84, Gas City, passed away in her home at 4:26 am on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, June 8, 1937, to Paul and Dorothy (Wenchel) Sexton. On August 11, 1973, she married Chester Vasbinder who preceded her in March 2013.
Betty worked as a balloon decorator for 15 years with Balloons and Toons in Gas City until she retired in 1992. She was a member of Eastview Wesleyan Church. She liked line-dancing, karaoke, cooking for church dinners. She loved her dogs and even more, she loved her grandchildren, they were "Her Grand Babies".
