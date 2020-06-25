Elizabeth Gonzalez, 52, Marion, passed away in her home at 9:16 pm on June 18, 2020. She was born in Marion on September 1, 1967, to Steve and Jill Duncan.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following visitation, a service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held at 2:00 pm. Pastor David Parker will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
