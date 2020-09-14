Elizabeth "Carol" Thomas, 85, of Hampstead, North Carolina, passed away at 5:30 am on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Woodbury Wellness Center. She was born in Kokomo on December 24, 1934, to Roscoe and Elizabeth (Ealy) Ritchey. On August 8, 1953, she married James "Jim" Edward Thomas, and he preceded her in death on January 22, 2018.
Carol was an associate librarian for 30 years at Oak Hill Jr. High School. She was a member of Swayzee United Methodist Church, the WSCS Women's Group, as well as the Swayzee Town and Country Club. Carol enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was an animal lover and had owned several dogs and cats over the years. She was a friendly, cheerful, and giving woman who was always in a good mood and ready to lend a helping hand to those around her.
Survivors include her daughter, Jayne (Jay) Green of Rocky Point, NC; brother-in-law, Bob (Marolyn) Thomas; and sister-in-law, Melody Thomas.
In addition to her parents and loving husband of 64 years, Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Hawkins; brothers, Charlie Ritchey and James Ritchey; and brother-in-law, David Thomas.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Carol's life will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Thrailkill Cemetery in Swayzee.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.