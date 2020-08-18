Elizabeth “Betty” Stevens Buroker, 98, of Sweetser, passed away at 6:50 am on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in her home. She was born in Marion on March 8, 1922, to Paul and Lula (Lynch) Stevens. On April 19, 1943, she married Marvin Lee Buroker, and he preceded her in death on April 22, 1986.
Betty graduated from Sweetser High School and was a cook for 25 years with Oak Hill Schools in Sweetser. She also worked at Byers Canning in Sweetser for three years.
In her younger years, Betty enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, and roller skating. She loved watching tennis on TV, and she was an avid IU fan.
Survivors include her son, Ottis L. (Karen) Buroker of Marion; son-in-law, Jerry Rose of Sarasota, FL; two grandsons, Mark Rose of Sarasota, FL, and Andrew (Sarah) Buroker of Hagerstown; two great-granddaughters, Cadance Buroker and Aubree Buroker; two great-grandsons, Keagan Buroker and Korban Buroker; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, Marvin, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen J. Rose; two brothers, Charles E. (Mary Alice) Stevens and William I. (Juanita) Stevens; and three sisters, Carmon L. (Waldo) Smith, Ruth Anna (Charles) Smith, and Marilyn Sue (Jim) Renbarger.
A graveside service to celebrate Betty’s life will begin at 4:30 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Sweetser with Rev. David Parker officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.