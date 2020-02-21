Elizabeth A. Moorman, 59, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020. Ms. Moorman was born in Glendale, California and lived in Marion since 2001 where she worked for the Grant County Rescue Mission. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Richard) Thomas, Marion and four sisters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at owenweilertduncan.com.
