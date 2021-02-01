Elinore E. Bareiss, 90, of Mishawaka, IN, formerly of Marion, IN, passed away at 9:35 am on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Tanglewood Trace. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 5, 1930, to William and Isabella (Higgins) Simon. On June 7, 1952, she married Richard E. Bareiss, and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2017, after 65 years of marriage.
Elinore graduated from high school and received her Bachelor's degree from Houghton College in Houghton, NY. She was a member of Lakeview Wesleyan Church and volunteered in many capacities. She often led the children's ministry program. Elinore loved quilting and sewing, and she enjoyed painting, especially oil painting. More than anything, Elinore cherished her family, including her grandchildren. She was dedicated to her Lord and Savior and couldn't wait to go to Heaven and join her husband in God's presence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.