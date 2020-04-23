Eldon Gene Heater, 90, Fairmount, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Eldon was born in Tipton, Indiana on Jan. 28, 1930, to the late Clifford and Gladys Rush Heater. He graduated from Fairmount High School and went to work at General Motors in Anderson. Eldon married Alice Ruth Comer on April 9, 1950. He traveled on his Gold Wing and enjoyed being a member of two Gold Wing Road Riders groups: Chapter E in Anderson and Chapter B-2 in Marion. He enjoyed woodworking. He was an excellent gardener, often sharing the produce with others.
Eldon is survived by his children; Gary Heater, New Paris, and Susan (Jim) Hamilton, Greensburg; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Wenda (David) Clement, Marion.
Eldon was preceded in death by his daughter, Sara David; sisters, Virginia Faulk and Harriet Smalley; and brothers, Virgil Heater and Richard Heater.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Indiana. Due to Covid 19 private family services will be held. Burial will be at Park Cemetery in Fairmount.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com.
