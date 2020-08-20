Elainey M. Reynolds, 27, of Marion, passed into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born in Marion to Aimee Reynolds and Shawn Wimsatt on September 9, 1992.
Elainey was a free-spirited, vivacious soul who was deeply loved by so many for her quick wit, room-brightening smile, and larger-than-life bubbly personality. Everywhere she went, she left a trail of glittery happiness.
She is survived by her beautiful daughter, Amelia Justine Elise Reynolds; mother, Aimee (Rogelio) Pena; father, Shawn Wimsatt; sisters, Breanna (Anthony Horton) Reynolds and Carissa Reynolds; brother, Kaine Reynolds; honorary sister, LaRaya Davis; grandmother, Judy Tyson; niece, Harlow Horton; special cousins, Jaden Auguste, Regan Auguste, and Bella Bradford.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandma, Helen Fernandes; grandfather, Pete Tyson; uncle, Larry Robinson; and cousins, Mirranda Fernandes and Charity Goolsby.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Elainey’s life will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
A memorial fund for Amelia has been set up if you wish to contribute, with checks to Floyd A. Fernandes or PayPal: junkculture2@gmail.com.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
