Elaine J. Heinzelman, 95, Marion, went home to be with her family on May 9, 2021. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 16, 1925. She was married to William C. Heinzelman for 45 years.
Elaine was a member of Temple Congregational UCC Church, where she was the organist for many years. She was a past president of the Marion General Hospital Auxiliary and spent many years there as a volunteer. Her passions in life were sewing, knitting, china painting, and cooking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.