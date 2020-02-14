Eileen M. Williams, 87, Marion, passed away at 9:27 am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born in Monticello, Indiana, on Sunday, July 17, 1932, to Raymond and Frieda (Wandry) Timm. She married Victor Owen in 1949 and he preceded her in death in August of 1959. She then married and divorced Robert Williams and he preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and a very giving and loving mother. She attended Lighthouse Assembly of God. She loved her flowers, making noodles and baking. She also made wedding cakes from her house.
Survivors include her four daughters, Mary (Fielden) Carroll of Marion, Vicki (Steven) Lawson of Royce City, TX, Caroline Baird of Canton, MO, Christine (Rodney) Wilkerson of Gas City; two sons, Ronald (Vicki) Owen of Sturgis, SD, Lawrence (Amy) Owen of Marion; sister, Lois (Weldon) Vaughn of Lafayette; and brother, Dale (Vera) Timm of Monticello.
Along with her two husbands, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Frieda Timm; sister, Mary Stahl; granddaughter, Tina Manns; and brothers, Ralph Timm, Bob Timm, and Glen Timm.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Eileen ‘s life will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. There will be no graveside services but burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN, 46952.
Memories may be shared on line at www.nswcares.com
