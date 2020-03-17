Egon Richard Alexander Höeppner, 90, Marion, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care Center in Marion. He was born in Zagreb, Yugoslavia, on August 26, 1929, to the late William and Alma (Seyferth) Höeppner. On June 22, 1968, he married Aneysa Long, who survives.
Egon lived in Zagreb until 1939 and his family was kicked out due to “ethnic cleansing”. He and his parents went to Belgrade and then to Berlin. Egon also lived in Maribor, Slovenia, as well as in Munich, where he was in Hitler Youth until 1945, at which time he was drafted into the Germany Army. He did not serve, though, due to the end of the war.
In 1945, his father was a P.O.W. in Belgium. After the war, Egon, his Aunt Emma, Grandma Seifert, and mother were kicked out of Czechia to East Germany to Uelzen, Germany, refugee camp until they were told to locate to various areas of Germany. He then escaped from East Germany to Alfeld. He worked in an office until he was sponsored to come to the States by his Uncle Richard Seifert in 1956. He started on at General Motors and retired from there in 1991.
Egon and his wife loved to travel to many parts of the world. He was a Jehovah’s Witness and a member of the Heidelberg German Club. Egon had also spoken four different languages: English, German, Croatian, and Serbian.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 52 years, Aneysa; son, Tony Höeppner of Alabama; daughters, Lesley Clawson of Colorado and Lydia Coffey of Marion; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Renee Fosnough; and a great-granddaughter, Isabella Debusk.
A private service for Egon will take place at Gardens of Memory, 11201 S. Marion Rd.-35, Marion, IN. Jerry Landis will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Special appreciation goes to Wesleyan Rehab, Rich Orrell, and Heart to Heart Hospice.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.