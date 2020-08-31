Edwin O. Atkins, 73, Marion, passed away at 5:00 pm in his home on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born in Marion on Wednesday, October 23, 1946, to Omer and Virginia (Brown) Atkins. On August 2, 1969, he married Barbara Waggoner, who survives.
Edwin graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1964 and was very proud of having served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of Specialist 4 and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, Edwin worked in production for General Motors in Marion for 30 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of Brookhaven Wesleyan Church his entire life.
Edwin was passionate about classic cars and attending car shows. He loved hunting and traveling to Tennessee. He also loved engaging in conversation about politics and especially loved watching FOX News and Westerns. Over the years, he had put his construction skills to good use remodeling many homes.
He is survived by Barbara, his loving wife of 51 years; sons, Mark (Kristy Pettiet) Atkins of Marion, Scott (Leigh Ann) Colburn of Jonesboro, and Daniel Colburn of Marion; daughter, Lisa Pomeroy of Gas City; granddaughters, Ashley (Brandon) Evans of Upland, Faith Pomeroy of Gas City, Melanie Atkins of Mooresville, Brianna Colburn of Jonesboro, and Evelyn Colburn of Gas City; grandsons, Seth (Karissa) Pomeroy of Marion, Chandler Atkins of Lafayette, Briar Colburn of Jonesboro, Gaige Colburn of Marion, and James Colburn of Bluffton; great-grandson, Beau Pomeroy; great-granddaughters, Jacie Pomeroy, Emma Pomeroy, Willow Evans, and Ilene Evans; sisters, Donna (Bob) Brookshire and Valeria Snyder; sister-in-law, Susan Tankersley; and fur babies, Lucy, Ellie Mae, and Tuck.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Atkins; brother, Ralph Atkins; and brother-in-law, Gerald Snyder.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Edwin's life will be held at the funeral home at 11:30 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Pastor Joel Gearhart will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Brookhaven Wesleyan Church, 2960 E. 38th St., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
