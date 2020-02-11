Edwin L. Meyer, 85, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Marion, Indiana. He was born on Nov. 16, 1934, in Marion, to the late Ernest and Ruth (Bloxon) Meyer. Edwin graduated from Marion High School in 1953. He was an Army Veteran. Edwin married the love of his life, Martha (Payne) Meyer in 1957, in Marion, she preceded him in death on March 20, 2017. He was a machinist in the tool and die department at Thomson (RCA) for 42 years until he retired in 1995.
Edwin is survived by his children, Troy (Teresa) Meyer, Marion, Indiana, Annette Mower, Jonesboro, Indiana; 10 grandchildren/great-grandchildren, Ashley (Brad) Ferguson, Ean Ferguson, Ryan Meyer, Charity (Troy) Turner, Shyanne Perry, Harlee (Alex) Fox, Kaden Riley, Gabby Meyer, Mayleigh Thien, Chloe Timmons-Meyer, and Kristi Mower.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ruth (Bloxon) Meyer, his wife, Martha (Payne) Meyer, his brothers Floyd and Jerry Meyer.
Arrangements for Edwin have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, Indiana, where a visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 4 – 8 p.m. A funeral service honoring Edwin will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a one hour of visitation before then from 10 – 11 a.m., with Pastor Todd Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Marion, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in memory of Edwin can be made to Center Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1605 E. 38th Street, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com.
