Edwin Gary, 77, Gas City, passed away at 9:50 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. He was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Saturday, August 9, 1942, to Robert and Vera (Armstrong) Gary. On September 4, 1987, he married Marjorie Miller.
He loved spending time with his family and his pets. His hobbies included watching soap operas, especially “General Hospital” and “The Bold and the Beautiful”.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Miller of Gas City, and daughter, Catherine Miller
He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Shanafelt; five brothers, Robert Gary, Jim Gary, Jerry Gary, Paul Gary, Jay Gary; father, Robert Gary; and mother, Vera Mae Gary.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Edwin's life will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Matthews Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
