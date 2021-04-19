Edward Lee Wright whom lived in Fairmount, IN most of his life- passed away on April 2, 2021 in Lutz, FL where he made his winter home. His primary residence for the last decade was in Portland, TN.
He was a member at the McKendree United Methodist Church of Portland, TN; he was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps where he received a purple heart and great honors for saving 17 men on the USS Oriskany. Ed worked at the Owens-Illinois in Gas City, IN and retired from Chrysler, where he worked as an Electrician in Kokomo, IN. Ed and his wife Marty, loved to travel in their RV- their favorite trip was Alaska.
