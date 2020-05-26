Edward L. Crago, 77, Warren, went to be with the Lord in his home at 4:30 pm on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, October 7, 1942, to Harold and Martha (Bollhoefer) Crago.
He worked as a millwright for 37 years with Fisher Body, retiring in 2002. Edward really loved the Lord with his whole heart. He had attended First Church of the Nazarene in Huntington prior to attending Lighthouse Assembly of God in Marion. Edward loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed getting out and gardening, especially tomatoes and onions. He often went to flea markets and garage sales, always looking to “wheel and deal”. Edward also enjoyed going to gun shows and auctions.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn Crago of Warren; children, Teresa (Tom) Raber of Huntington, Todd Crago of Fort Wayne, and Anita Crago of Galveston; four grandsons, Josh Crago, Daniel Crago, Travis Raber, and Tyler Raber; sister, Sharon (Jim) Tidwell of Upland; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his wife, Delores E. Crago.
The family will receive visitors from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the visitation, a memorial service to celebrate Edward’s life will begin at 4:00 pm with Rev. Gene Vickery officiating. Per Edward’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Dr., Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
