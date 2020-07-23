Edward J. Stoffel 85, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Wednesday July 22, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm July 27, 2020 at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:00 am Tuesday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church prior to the Mass. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am Tuesday July 28, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington, IN, 46750.
Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.