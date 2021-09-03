Edward J. Riggs, age 75 of Marion passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Wesleyan Heath & Rehabilitation Center in Marion.
Ed was born Feb 7, 1945 in Marion, Indiana the son of the late William and Lovey (Armfield) Riggs. Ed married Karen Ring on December 26, 1964, and she survives. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam Conflict and Desert Storm. Ed was a Deputy for the Grant County Sheriff’s Department for 32 years until his retirement.
