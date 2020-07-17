Edward "Ed" T. Hardin Sr., 78, of Marion, passed away at 5:05 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Cabot, Arkansas, on March 27, 1942, to Milburn and Mary Hardin. In April of 1964, he married Nancy L. Ryder, and she preceded him in death on November 6, 2018.
Ed graduated from Marion High School and had worked as a die maker for General Motors in Marion for 34 and a half years. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Marion. Ed enjoyed bowling and woodworking. He was very active in his church and sang in the church choir. He will be remembered as a very caring and generous man.
Survivors include his son, Edward T. (Cody Ramos) Hardin of Marion; brother, Leon; sisters, Yolanda, Peggy, and Jean; plus several nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven E. Hardin; five brothers, T.W., Marvin, Ralph, Milton, and Curtis; and three sisters, Katie, Sue, and Shirley.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church, 1921 W. Spencer Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Ed's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Bruce Koontz officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Friendship Baptist Church, 1921 W. Spencer Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com
