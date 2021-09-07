Edward “Ed” Shelby, April 8, 1962 – Sept 5, 2021 went home to be with the Lord and his family on Sunday, Sept 5, 2021 after a long battle with Crohn’s Disease. The family is thankful he is in pain no more. Ed was a loving father and husband. He loved watching his kids grow and was very proud of them.
The surviving family is his wife, Lori (Williams) Shelby, his daughter, Maria Shelby, son, Isaac Shelby and his animal companions, Odie, Zoey, Belle, and Nagini.
