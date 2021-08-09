Edward "Ed" Eugene Sneed, 66, La Fontaine, passed away at 6:51 pm on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Community Hospital Anderson. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, May 23, 1955, to John and Ruth Sneed. On October 10, 1993, he married Beverly Summers, and she survives.
Ed graduated from Oak Hill and worked as an engineer assistant for the State Highway Department. He used to ride his bicycle on the Cardinal Greenway and Sweetser Switch, where he made lots and lots of friends. He loved to fish, especially bass fishing, and dearly loved his grandkids and his family. Ed loved gardening and was able to grow amazing tomatoes. Bev and Ed loved to travel. Bev said they would wake up in the morning, jump in the car, and just drive…ending up wherever!
