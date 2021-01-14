Edward Earl Campbell Jr., 74, of Huntington, IN passed away January 11, 2021.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 648 North LaFontaine Street, Huntington, IN followed by Funeral Services at 12:00 pm with Pastor Timothy Lorenz officiating. Private Burial will be in Marion National Cemetery in Marion, IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.