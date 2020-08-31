Edna Marie Long, 77, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitations were held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 and will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Due to Covid-19 please follow the rules and regulations according to the CDC at Keplinger Funeral Home, a mask is required.
Memorials may be made to Kingsley Full Gospel Church, 4030 South 700 East Dunkirk, IN 47336
