Edmona R. Alexander, 82, Pulaski, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in her home. She was born in Fincastle, Kentucky, on Friday, December 16, 1938, to Ray and Nettye (Kincaid) Spencer. On May 5, 1960, she married Fred Alexander and he preceded her in death.
Edmona worked as a cook with South Central Human Resources. She was a member of Nelson St. Wesleyan Church. She loved quilting, sewing, gardening, and cooking.
