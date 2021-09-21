Edith Mae Cramer, 84, Marion, passed away at 2:15 pm on Friday, September 3, 2021, at her home in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, August 20, 1937, to Estel and Eva (Crawford) Hartley.
The family will receive visitors from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at VA Protestant Chapel, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, IN. Burial will follow at Marion National Cemetery.
