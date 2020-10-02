Edith M. Ivey, 79, Marion, passed away in her home at 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. A lifelong resident of Marion, Edith was born on Tuesday, November 5, 1940, to Lewis and Mary (Whitesell) Bolen. On January 5, 1957, she married Robert W. Ivey, and he preceded her in death.
Edith attended Marion High School and was a homemaker throughout her life. She faithfully served her husband and family. She liked watching the ole time shows and doing her puzzle book. She loved to sit outdoors and enjoy the weather. Edith also liked going to the casinos and travel (when she could).
Edith enjoyed spending time with family. Survivors include her daughter, Marie Franck of Marion; sons, Harris Ivey of Marion and Robert E. (Georgia) Ivey of Marion; granddaughters, Irene (Mike) Hiatt, Stephanie Walden, and Cierra Polm; grandson, Cody Polm; great-grandsons, Trayvon Brashear, Mikey Hiatt, and Robert W. Hiatt; and great-granddaughter, Tayvonna Andrews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edward Bolen and Burton Bolen; sister, Idona Morgan; daughter, Janie Ivey; and grandson, Ricky Robillard.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Edith's life will begin at 12:00 noon with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Edith's final resting place will be at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
