Edith Irene “Babe Morningstar” Wheeler, 99, of Geneva, Indiana, passed away at 2:52 p.m. Feb. 18, 2020. She was born on Dec. 04, 1920.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A service at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home at 3:00 PM on Feb. 22, with Pastor Alan Crull officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Berne .
Preferred memorials: To The Family For Funeral Expenses.
Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home .
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
