Edith B. Trader, 81, Gas City, passed away in her home on Saturday, January 30, 2021. She was born in Philippi, West Virginia, on December 4, 1939, to Andrew and Martha (Burner) Andrick. On November 28, 1958, she married Andrew L. Trader in Philippi, West Virginia.
Edith graduated from Philippi High School. She worked at several nursing homes through Grant County for 15 years, including Twin City nursing home and Wesleyan Health and Rehabilitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.