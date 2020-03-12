Edgar Judson Carter, 88, Gas City, passed away at 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Aperion Care in Marion. He was born in Salem, Arkansas, on Monday, August 3, 1931, to Howard and Della (Carter) Pomeroy.
Edgar graduated from Mammoth Springs High School and served in the United States Air Force. Following his military service, Edgar worked as a Supervisor of Tool and Die/ Plant Manager for 31 years with Fisher Body, retiring in 1987. He loved to hunt and fish, as well as boat on Lake Norfork in Arkansas, and Red Bridge at Mississinewa Resevoir. He especially enjoyed spending time with family on vacations and cookouts. He loved his Harley Davidson and going on long trips in July every year.
Survivors include his daughters, Lynn (Ted) Gosser of Fairmount, Connie (Roger) McPherson of Gas City, Bonnie (Jim Justice) Carter of Mammoth Spring, AR; sons, Eddie (Gayle) Carter of Pasadena, TX, John Carter, Sweetwater, TX; granddaughters, Kristin (Dave) Baranack-Tutrone of Chicago, IL, Kalie (Billy) Jones of Stewart, FL, Emily (Taylor) Ivy of Jensen Beach, FL, Sara (Adam) Kellum of Deer Park, TX; grandsons, Derek Thompson of Colorado Springs, CO, John Paul (Ashley) McPherson of Marion, Patrick McPherson of Jonesboro, Justin (Lana) Carter of Deer Park, TX, Cole (Abra) Justice; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Della Pomeroy and his wife, Edith E. Carter.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Edgar’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel. Rev. Johnnie Crane will be officiating with burial following at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association 50 E. 91st St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN, 46209-4830.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
