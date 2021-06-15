Eddie Dean Brown, 85, Warren, received his eternal reward at 10:20 am on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Heritage Pointe. He was born in Peru on Monday, June 1, 1936, to Owen and Mary Alice (Doud) Brown. He was married to Bonnie Brown, who preceded him in death on February 6, 2016.
Eddie graduated from Marion High School in 1954. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1955-1956 in Missouri, Louisiana, and Germany. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at Fisher Body (Marion) for 33 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member and pastor of First Baptist Church (Gas City), Mississinewa 1812, American Legion Van Buren Post, and Promised Land Singers Gospel Quartet.
